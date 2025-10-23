U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rise 1.5% in September Amid Falling Mortgage Rates

U.S. home sales are finally showing signs of life. Existing-home sales rose 1.5% in September — the fastest pace since February — as mortgage rates dipped and more listings hit the market. The median home price climbed 2.1% from last year to $415,200, a record high for September. Inventory rose 14% from a year ago but remains below pre-pandemic levels. With 30-year mortgage rates falling to around 6.27%, more buyers are reentering the market — though affordability remains a major hurdle after years of soaring prices.