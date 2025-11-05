Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison

Ariel Shamai, a talmid of Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo, was released Wednesday afternoon from Military Prison 10 near Beit Lid, five days earlier than his original release date.

His arrest less than two weeks ago had sent shockwaves through yeshiva circles, as Shamai is a full-fledged ben Torah and respected talmid of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Ateres Shlomo.

Rav Sorotzkin received the news of his talmid’s release during the levayah of his revered mother, Rebbetzin Feiga Sorotzkin a”h.