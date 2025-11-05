A Post-Election Message to the Flatbush Community from the FJCC:

Our community stood tall in the face of very significant challenges.

With unity and purpose, your overwhelming turnout was unprecedented and extraordinary. According to the preliminary election results, the greater Midwood/Flatbush/Madison/Marine Park/Gravesend and surrounding areas produced well over 50,000 votes.

You showed true heart and mesiras nefesh — a statement of strength and commitment that no result can ever erase.

We did our hishtadlus and proudly followed the guidance of our Rabbonim.

With their direction, we will, im yirtzeh Hashem, continue to advocate, protect, and stand up for the needs and values of our families and our future.

When we are united, there is so much we can accomplish.

We pray that just as we respectfully accept the law and its results, Hashem will grant the new administrations throughout the city, the country, and the world the wisdom, compassion, and benevolence to treat our communities with respect and sensitivity.

With emunah we affirm: Kol ma d’avid Rachmana l’tav avid.

Hashem has carried us before, and we know He will continue to watch over us.

הנה לא ינום ולא יישן שומר ישראל