KANYE WANTS MECHILA: Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Remarks in Bizarre Meeting with Rabbi Pinto

KANYE WANTS MECHILA: In a totally bizarre meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto, rapper Kanye West – who has made countless blatantly antisemitic statements, including releasing a song titled “Heil Hitler” – apologized for his actions, claiming that it is due to his suffering from bipolar disorder.

In 2010, YWN reported that Pinto met with NBA player LeBron James on a yacht, where he paid Pinto a staggering six figures to give him “business advice”.

Pinto later did a year in prison and had since rebranded himself as a major Mekubal living in Manhattan.

