DC Sandwich Thrower Sean Dunn Acquitted of Assaulting Federal Agent

DC sandwich thrower Sean Dunn found not guilty of assaulting federal agent

• Former Department of Justice employee Sean Dunn was found not guilty of assaulting a federal agent whom he had thrown a Subway sandwich at on a street in Washington, D.C.

• U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro’s prosecutors previously failed to get a grand jury in D.C. to indict Dunn on a felony assault charge. Her office then filed a misdemeanor charge against him that went to trial.

• Dunn’s attorney in closing arguments said the confrontation was the result of his “strongly held feelings” about immigration enforcement.