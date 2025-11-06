Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FAA Flight Cuts Threaten Freight Capacity During Peak Shipping Season

FAA flight cuts squeeze freight capacity in peak shipping season

• U.S. logistics companies warned that the FAA’s decision to cut flight capacity at 40 major airports by 10% could markedly slow deliveries of airfreight right at the peak of the air shipping season.

• The FAA says the slowdown is necessary because absences by air traffic controllers during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

• The FAA’s reduction list will affect the four major airports in New York and New Jersey, as well as airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

DRAMATIC: Justice Ministry’s Legal Adviser Bars A-G From Sdei Teiman Case

SEE THE LIST: FAA Orders 10% Flight Cut at 40 Major Airports as Record Shutdown Pushes U.S. Air Travel to the Brink

Body Returned To Israel Identifed As Tanzanian Student Joshua Mollel

NY Governor Hochul Announces $90 Million To Secure Jewish Institutions Following Flatbush Hate Crimes

Freed Hostage Segev Kalfon: “I Asked Hashem For Forgiveness for Being Mechallel Shabbos”

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

IDF CLARIFIES EARLIER REPORT: Hamas NOT Holding Goldin’s Remains in Rafah Tunnels Where Terrorists Remain Trapped

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election