FAA Flight Cuts Threaten Freight Capacity During Peak Shipping Season

FAA flight cuts squeeze freight capacity in peak shipping season

• U.S. logistics companies warned that the FAA’s decision to cut flight capacity at 40 major airports by 10% could markedly slow deliveries of airfreight right at the peak of the air shipping season.

• The FAA says the slowdown is necessary because absences by air traffic controllers during the ongoing federal government shutdown.

• The FAA’s reduction list will affect the four major airports in New York and New Jersey, as well as airports in Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles.