Sephardic Chief Rabbi HaGaon HaRav David Yosef Begins Historic Visit to Argentina

Sephardic Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon HaRav David Yosef, arrived earlier today in Argentina, marking the beginning of his historic visit to the Jewish communities of the country.

He was warmly welcomed at the airport by Mr. Eyal Sela, Israel’s Ambassador to Argentina; Rabbi Yitzchak Sacca , Chief Rabbi of the Sephardic community; Rabbi David Yosef Sacca and many of Maran’s students graduates of Yechaveh Da’at who now serve proudly as community rabbis along with other rabbinic and communal leaders from across the Jewish communities.