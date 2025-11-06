Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Kazakh President Praises Trump as “Leader Sent by Heaven”

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President Trump: “You are the great leader, statesman, sent by Heaven to bring commonsense and traditions that we all share and value back… Millions of people in so many countries are so grateful to you.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“Dripping with Hypocrisy”: NYC Councilman Felder BLASTS Gov. Hochul for Expressing Concern For Jews After Backing “Antisemite” Mayor-Elect

U.S. Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights After FAA Orders Reductions Amid Shutdown

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Fund November SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

Yad Vashem: 5 Million Holocaust Victims Identified After Decades of Research

KANYE WANTS MECHILA: Kanye West Meets Rabbi Pinto; Rapper Who Released “Heil Hitler” Song Blames His Antisemitism On Bipolar Disorder

Leaked DSA Demands Reveals Push to Turn NYC into an Anti-Israel Stronghold Under Socialist Mayor Mamdani

🚨 Kazakhstan Expected to Join Abraham Accords with Israel on Thursday Night

Austrian Intelligence Busts Hamas-Linked Network Planning Attacks on Jewish Targets in Europe

Trump Strikes Deal With Drugmakers to Slash Obesity Drug Costs, Expand Medicare Coverage

Histadrut Transferred A Million Shekels To The Left-Wing Hostages Forum