Kazakh President Praises Trump as “Leader Sent by Heaven”

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to President Trump: “You are the great leader, statesman, sent by Heaven to bring commonsense and traditions that we all share and value back… Millions of people in so many countries are so grateful to you.”
