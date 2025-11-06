Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Announces Major U.S.-Uzbekistan Trade and Economic Deal

President Trump announces a massive trade and economic deal between the United States and Uzbekistan, including critical minerals, aviation, automotive parts, infrastructure, agriculture, energy and chemicals, information, technology, and others.

