Trump Pardons MLB Star Darryl Strawberry for 1990s Tax Evasion

Trump pardons New York baseball star Darryl Strawberry for tax evasion conviction

• President Donald Trump pardoned Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry, who had pleaded guilty to tax evasion three decades earlier, the White House said Friday.

• Strawberry, now 63, is an eight-time MLB All-Star who helped take the New York Mets and the New York Yankees to World Series championships.

• He “served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion,” a White House official noted in a statement.