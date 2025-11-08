Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Trump Pardons MLB Star Darryl Strawberry for 1990s Tax Evasion

Trump pardons New York baseball star Darryl Strawberry for tax evasion conviction

• President Donald Trump pardoned Major League Baseball legend Darryl Strawberry, who had pleaded guilty to tax evasion three decades earlier, the White House said Friday.

• Strawberry, now 63, is an eight-time MLB All-Star who helped take the New York Mets and the New York Yankees to World Series championships.

• He “served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion,” a White House official noted in a statement.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Hamas Claims It Found Remains Of Hadar Goldin In Rafah

Body Returned To Israel Identified As Lior Rudaeff, H’yd

Phone Belonging To Disgraced IDF Advocate General Found At Tel Aviv Beach

“Dripping with Hypocrisy”: NYC Councilman Felder BLASTS Gov. Hochul for Expressing Concern For Jews After Backing “Antisemite” Mayor-Elect

U.S. Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights After FAA Orders Reductions Amid Shutdown

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Fully Fund November SNAP Benefits Amid Shutdown

Yad Vashem: 5 Million Holocaust Victims Identified After Decades of Research

KANYE WANTS MECHILA: Kanye West Meets Rabbi Pinto; Rapper Who Released “Heil Hitler” Song Blames His Antisemitism On Bipolar Disorder

Leaked DSA Demands Reveals Push to Turn NYC into an Anti-Israel Stronghold Under Socialist Mayor Mamdani

🚨 Kazakhstan Expected to Join Abraham Accords with Israel on Thursday Night