Hundreds Gather as Convoy Brings Alleged Remains of Hadar Goldin HY’D Back to Israel

Hundreds of Eshkol residents gathered at Gama Junction today to accompany the convoy carrying the remains of a hostage. While official identification is pending, Hamas claims the body is that of Hadar Goldin Hy’d, who was killed by Hamas in 2014.

