Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING: Senators Reach Bipartisan Deal to End Government Shutdown

SHUTDOWN OVER: Senators have reached a deal to end the government shutdown.

The agreement, which was negotiated in part by Sens. Angus King, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan as well as GOP senators, has “more than enough” members of the Senate Democratic Caucus to advance, according to two people granted anonymity to disclose the terms.

Senate Republicans are expected to support the agreement.

The Senate is poised to vote later Sunday night to advance the House-passed stopgap, which will later become the vehicle for the larger funding deal.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WHERE IS THE NYPD?! Illegal Street Chaos Between Flatbush And Boro Park As Lawlessness Spreads Across NYC

AFTER 4,118 DAYS IN GAZA: Body Of Hadar Goldin, H’YD, Confirmed To Be Back In Israel

Behind The Scenes Of Goldin’s Return: The Nighttime Drama Between Israel, The US, And Hamas

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrants for Netanyahu, 36 Israeli Officials on Genocide Charges

Deri: “Reason For MAG’s Downfall? She Was Central Figure In Arrests Of Lomdei Torah”

Ex-MAG Hospitalized After “Feeling Unwell;” Police Seek To Confiscate Her Passport: “Obstruction Concern Has Increased”

IRAN ON THE BRINK: Authorities Prepare To Evacuate Tehran as Water Runs Out Amid Unrelenting Drought

US Airlines Cancel Over 1,000 Flights for a Second Straight Day Largely Due to Government Shutdown

What to Know if Your Travel Plans Are Impacted by the FAA’s Flight Cancellations

Supreme Court Issues Emergency Order to Block Full SNAP Food Aid Payments