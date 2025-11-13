Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Brooklyn Prepares for Record 6,200 Shluchim at Largest Kinus Hashluchim Ever

The streets of Brooklyn are transforming into the nerve center of global Jewish life, with the annual Kinnus Hashluchim just hours away. Flights are landing, Signs are going up, and the air hums with the energy of 6,200 Shluchim arriving from 111 countries.

This is the largest Kinus HaShluchim in history, and it lands at a defining moment. From antisemitism to natural disasters, these leaders and their families have carried their communities through crisis. At the same time, they’ve seen a wave of return: packed classes, new buildings, and millions seeking meaning, connection, and observance.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Behind the Scenes, White House and IDF Prepare for the Possibility Trump’s Gaza Plan Fails

AL NISECHA: Shin Bet Foils Imminent Attacks, 40 Terrorists Arrested In Beit Lechem

After Record Heatwave: Israel Preparing For Rain, Storms, And Possible Flooding

“Imaginary Scenario”: Intel Officer Who Ignored Oct. 7 Warnings Is Serving In New Military Intelligence Position

CHASDEI HASHEM! Jewish Man Facing Execution in Iraq Receives “Sulcha”; Death Sentence Annulled

Fundraiser for Student Accused of Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Executive Dave Portnoy Raises Nearly $30,000

IT’S FINALLY OVER: U.S. House Passes Bill To End Federal Government Shutdown After Record-Breaking 43 Days

“Hamas’s Belief That Life Will Go On After Oct. 7 Was Born In Goldin’s Abduction”

“Every Screw Can Kill”: Captured Hamas Nukhba Terrorist Are Turning Prison Materials Into Weapons

“Arrested, Handcuffed, Medications Discarded:” Urgent Petition to the Supreme Court Against the IDF