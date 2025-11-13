Federal Workers to Receive Back Pay Within Days After Shutdown Ends

Government shutdown back pay headed to federal workers in coming days

• Federal workers who were furloughed during the 43-day-long U.S. government shutdown could begin seeing back pay arrive in their bank accounts in the coming days.

• “There really has been an aggressive effort to get people to get their checks as soon as possible,” White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said.

• Under federal law, government employees who are furloughed during a shutdown must be paid for the time they were out of work at their standard rate of pay “at the earliest date possible, regardless of scheduled pay dates.”