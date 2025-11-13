Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Federal Workers to Receive Back Pay Within Days After Shutdown Ends

Government shutdown back pay headed to federal workers in coming days

• Federal workers who were furloughed during the 43-day-long U.S. government shutdown could begin seeing back pay arrive in their bank accounts in the coming days.

• “There really has been an aggressive effort to get people to get their checks as soon as possible,” White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said.

• Under federal law, government employees who are furloughed during a shutdown must be paid for the time they were out of work at their standard rate of pay “at the earliest date possible, regardless of scheduled pay dates.”

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Behind the Scenes, White House and IDF Prepare for the Possibility Trump’s Gaza Plan Fails

AL NISECHA: Shin Bet Foils Imminent Attacks, 40 Terrorists Arrested In Beit Lechem

After Record Heatwave: Israel Preparing For Rain, Storms, And Possible Flooding

“Imaginary Scenario”: Intel Officer Who Ignored Oct. 7 Warnings Is Serving In New Military Intelligence Position

CHASDEI HASHEM! Jewish Man Facing Execution in Iraq Receives “Sulcha”; Death Sentence Annulled

Fundraiser for Student Accused of Antisemitic Attack on Jewish Executive Dave Portnoy Raises Nearly $30,000

IT’S FINALLY OVER: U.S. House Passes Bill To End Federal Government Shutdown After Record-Breaking 43 Days

“Hamas’s Belief That Life Will Go On After Oct. 7 Was Born In Goldin’s Abduction”

“Every Screw Can Kill”: Captured Hamas Nukhba Terrorist Are Turning Prison Materials Into Weapons

“Arrested, Handcuffed, Medications Discarded:” Urgent Petition to the Supreme Court Against the IDF