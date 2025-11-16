Rep. Tim Burchett Pushes New Claim That Trump Shooter Was “Programmed” By Secret Intel Operation

GOP Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) is amplifying a new conspiracy theory about the 2024 attempted assassination of Donald Trump, claiming that the gunman was “programmed” by a secret intelligence operation.

The Tennessee Republican laid out the theory during an appearance on MAGA influencer Benny Johnson’s podcast Friday, saying he believed 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who opened fire at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, was groomed by a covert government program. One rally attendee was killed and two others were injured in the attack. Trump survived after a bullet appeared to graze his ear.