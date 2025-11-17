Advertise
Flatbush Driver Accepts Plea Deal in Crash That Killed Mother and Two Daughters

The driver charged in the devastating Flatbush crash that killed a mother and her two daughters has accepted a plea deal and faces three to nine years in prison.

Prosecutors say Miriam Yarimi, 32, pleaded guilty Monday, months after the March 29 tragedy that claimed the lives of Natasha Saada 34, and her daughters Diana, 8, and Debra, 5 A”H. Saada’s 4-year-old son was critically injured but, Bichasdei Hashem, later recovered.

Investigators say Yarimi was speeding at more than twice the limit when she ran a red light at Ocean Pkwy and Quentin Rd, crashing into an Uber and then striking the Saada family as they crossed the street.

