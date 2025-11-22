Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Full-Time Mashgiach Opportunity at a Leading East Coast University

Communicated Content

A prestigious East Coast university is seeking a full-time Mashgiach to join its kosher supervision team beginning January 2026. This role is ideal for someone who is committed, reliable, and passionate about maintaining the highest standards of kashrus in a busy campus environment. Start Date: January 2026

The position offers:

  • Preferred 2+ years of experience in kashrus or a related field

  • A role suited for someone organized, detail-oriented, and a strong team player

  • Excellent pay and benefits

  • A position that can be well-suited for a couple

Qualified applicants are invited to apply.

📩 Please send your resume and rabbinic references to:
[email protected]

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

FLATBUSH: Rabbi Saul Kassin Issues Forceful Letter Disavowing Rabbi Yosef Hamra’s Activities, Says He Represents “No One” in Syrian Jewish Community

Mamdani Condemns Protest Language but Says Synagogue Shouldn’t Promote “Activities in Violation of International Law”

🚨WATCH: Netanyahu Says New Draft Bill Will Bring 17,000 Chareidim Into IDF Within Three Years

Trump Meets With Recently Released Hostages “You’re Not A Hostage Anymore, Today You’re Heroes”

Amit Segal: “Humanitarian Aid Goes Directly To Hamas; UN Is Complicit”

“Make Them Scared”: Mob Outside NYC Shul Calls to “Globalize the Intifada,” Urges Violence Against Jews Attending Event

The Secret Meeting Between Pollard & US Ambassador Huckabee

CEASEFIRE? Hamas Fires At IDF Forces; Primed Rocket Launcher Aimed At Israel Found In Gaza

Hendel’s New Party: “We Don’t Want Chareidim Or Arabs”

US Reassures Israel: This How We’ll Preserve Your Military Edge Over Saudi Arabia