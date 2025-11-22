Full-Time Mashgiach Opportunity at a Leading East Coast University

A prestigious East Coast university is seeking a full-time Mashgiach to join its kosher supervision team beginning January 2026. This role is ideal for someone who is committed, reliable, and passionate about maintaining the highest standards of kashrus in a busy campus environment. Start Date: January 2026

The position offers:

Preferred 2+ years of experience in kashrus or a related field

A role suited for someone organized, detail-oriented, and a strong team player

Excellent pay and benefits

A position that can be well-suited for a couple

Qualified applicants are invited to apply.

📩 Please send your resume and rabbinic references to:

[email protected]