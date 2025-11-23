FAA to Award $10K Bonuses to Nearly 800 Controllers Who Worked Without Pay During Shutdown

Air traffic controllers, technicians with perfect attendance in shutdown to get $10,000 bonuses, FAA says

• Close to 800 air traffic controllers and technicians with perfect attendance during the more than 40-day shutdown will get $10,000 cash bonuses, the FAA and DOT said.

• An increase in absences among air traffic controllers during the shutdown, the longest ever, snarled air travel around the U.S.

• Controllers were required to work during the shutdown even though they weren’t receiving regular paychecks.