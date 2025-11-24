Mayor Adams Visits Park East Synagogue After Violent Pro-Hamas Protest

Outgoing NYC Mayor Eric Adams paid a visit today to Park East Synagogue in Manhattan, just days after the shul was targeted by a peo-Hamas protest that featured violent rhetoric and open antisemitism.

The demonstration was aimed at an open house hosted by Nefesh B’Nefesh, the organization that assists Jews seeking to make aliyah. Protesters screamed “Death to the IDF” and “intifada,” while some hurled antisemitic slurs at attendees.

Adams met with synagogue leadership and community members, expressing solidarity following the disturbing incident.