Trump Orders Review to Label Muslim Brotherhood Chapters as Terror Groups

TRUMP SIGNS ORDER TARGETING MUSLIM BROTHERHOOD: President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to begin designating certain chapters of the Muslim Brotherhood as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists. The order, invoking the Immigration and Nationality Act and the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, cites the group’s involvement in violence across the Middle East, including rocket attacks on Israel after Oct. 7, 2023.

The process launches a 30-day review of chapters in Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon, which could lead to asset freezes, travel restrictions and criminal charges for material support.

