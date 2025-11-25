Lawsuit Alleges Binance Moved Over $1B for Terror Groups

LAWSUIT ACCUSES BINANCE OF MOVING FUNDS FOR TERROR GROUPS: A 300-page complaint filed in U.S. federal court alleges Binance moved over $1 billion through accounts tied to terror groups, including more than $50 million after October 7. Investigators cite a Venezuelan woman who allegedly moved $177 million through an account opened at age 26, as well as accounts linked to Hezbollah and Hamas-connected crypto houses in Gaza.

Attorneys say Binance enabled financing for “murder, kidnappings, and rocket attacks,” and the families are seeking compensation.