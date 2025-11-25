Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Lawsuit Alleges Binance Moved Over $1B for Terror Groups

LAWSUIT ACCUSES BINANCE OF MOVING FUNDS FOR TERROR GROUPS: A 300-page complaint filed in U.S. federal court alleges Binance moved over $1 billion through accounts tied to terror groups, including more than $50 million after October 7. Investigators cite a Venezuelan woman who allegedly moved $177 million through an account opened at age 26, as well as accounts linked to Hezbollah and Hamas-connected crypto houses in Gaza.

Attorneys say Binance enabled financing for “murder, kidnappings, and rocket attacks,” and the families are seeking compensation.

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

11th Death: Unvaccinated Jerusalem Toddler Dies From Measles

Over 24 Hours Later: PM: “Israel Views Delay Of Hostage’s Transfer With Great Severity”

Terrorist Who Murdered Gideon Peri, H’YD Is Eliminated

After 18-Month Manhunt: Terrorist Who Murdered 2 Soldiers Is Eliminated [Video]

Massive Floods In Israel: 2 Months’ Worth Of Rain In Hours; Dozens Rescued

Satmar Rebbe Of Kiryas Yoel To Give $5 Million In Eretz Yisroel To Mosdos Who Don’t Take Money From Israel

Tragedy in Modi’in Illit: 11-Year-Old Suddenly Niftar Hours After Father Gets Up From Shiva For Father

MK Tzvi Sukkot’s U.S. Visa Delayed After Embassy Flags Ongoing Police Investigation

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion’s Car Attacked in Meah Shearim; Rear Window Smashed by Rioters

Hamas Begging Countries to Take Trapped Fighters — And Everyone Is Saying No