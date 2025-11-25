FBI Schedules Interviews with 6 Lawmakers Over ‘Illegal Orders’

🚨 BREAKING: FBI SCHEDULING INTERVIEWS WITH 6 LAWMAKERS OVER ‘ILLEGAL ORDERS’ VIDEO: The FBI has begun scheduling interviews with six lawmakers who appeared in a video encouraging U.S. service members to refuse illegal orders. The lawmakers all with military or intelligence backgrounds are under federal scrutiny after the Justice Department and Pentagon said the message could undermine military discipline.

According to the report, investigators are examining whether the video crossed legal lines involving the Uniform Code of Military Justice and federal statutes governing incitement.