NY Prosecutors Reopen 1979 Etan Patz Case, Prepare Third Trial for Pedro Hernandez

NY PROSECUTORS REOPEN 1979 CASE OF JEWISH 6-YEAR-OLD ETAN PATZ: New York prosecutors have reopened the 1979 disappearance case of Jewish 6-year-old Etan Patz and are preparing for a third trial of Pedro Hernandez.

Prosecutors said the “available, admissible evidence supports prosecuting Hernandez on murder and kidnapping charges,” and confirmed they are prepared to proceed.

Etan’s disappearance, which became one of the most famous missing-child cases in the country, made him one of the first children to appear on milk cartons.