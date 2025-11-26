Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Report: Mossad Foils Quds Force Plot to Target Israeli Diplomats in Africa

According to a report by the Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the Mossad thwarted an Iranian Quds Force plot to carry out attacks against Israeli diplomats in Senegal and Uganda.

The report says Iran recruited operatives from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several African countries to gather intelligence on Israeli embassies and prepare violent attacks.

According to the same report, the network was uncovered through cooperation between the Mossad and African security services, leading to multiple arrests before the attacks could be carried out.

Leave a Reply

Ad Banner

Popular Posts

Going Away for Shabbos? Leave Early — The Highways Will Be Jammed Due to Thanksgiving

Ben Yeshiva from Beit Shemesh Arrested For “Draft Dodging”

IDF Officials Warn: “Israel Must Disarm Hamas; Trump Plan Not Working”

HY’D: Body Of Hostage Dror Or Identified; Remains Of Two Hostages Still In Gaza

Mothers’ Cries: “They Took My Son Handcuffed By His Hands & Feet, Like A Terrorist”

HEATED MEETING: Trump Presses, MBS Refuses Israel Deal Without Palestinian Statehood Plan

Obsessed AG To PM: “Urgently Advance Sanctions Against Bnei Torah; I’m Here To Help You”

Rep. Elise Stefanik Secures Key Republican Endorsement from Rep. Mike Lawler in 2026 NY Governor Race

“COMPLETELY MADE UP”: White House Rejects Report Claiming Trump May Remove FBI Director Kash Patel

“Disgusting Filth On Our Soil:” Belgian Judicial System Blocks Deportation Of Oct. 7 Terrorist