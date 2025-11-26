Report: Mossad Foils Quds Force Plot to Target Israeli Diplomats in Africa

According to a report by the Iranian opposition outlet Iran International, the Mossad thwarted an Iranian Quds Force plot to carry out attacks against Israeli diplomats in Senegal and Uganda.

The report says Iran recruited operatives from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and several African countries to gather intelligence on Israeli embassies and prepare violent attacks.

According to the same report, the network was uncovered through cooperation between the Mossad and African security services, leading to multiple arrests before the attacks could be carried out.