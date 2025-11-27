Knicks’ Josh Hart Loses $185K in Watches, Jewelry Stolen from SoHo Hotel

New York Knicks star Josh Hart had $185,000 worth of watches and jewelry stolen from a SoHo hotel room earlier this year, according to The Post.

Hart, 30, had dropped off his duffle bag inside The Dominick Hotel on Spring Street near Varick Street around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 5 — but when he returned about an hour later, the watch case inside was missing, police and sources said.

The case contained three watches and one bracelet worth a total of $185,000, police said. No arrests had been made by Thursday, and police said no suspect description was available.