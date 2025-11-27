WSJ: Iran Funneled Hundreds of Millions to Hezbollah via Dubai Money Exchanges

IRAN ROUTES CASH TO Hezbollah THROUGH DUBAI MONEY-EXCHANGES: According to a Wall Street Journal report, U.S. intelligence says Tehran funneled “hundreds of millions of dollars” over the past year to Hezbollah via money exchanges and private businesses in Dubai using informal networks to bypass disruption of traditional smuggling and transfer routes.

The cash reportedly originates from Iranian oil revenues, passes through dealers in Dubai, and arrives in Lebanon via the hawala method a system based on trust and informal settlement between brokers.

U.S. Treasury officials warn the funds are financing Hezbollah’s rebuilding, rearmament and expenses after the war.