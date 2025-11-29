White House Slams Media Over ‘Illegal Orders’ Coverage

White House blasts Boston Globe, CBS News and The Independent for coverage of ‘illegal orders’ video

• The White House blasted the Boston Globe, CBS News and The Independent for their coverage of a video from Democratic lawmakers telling the U.S. military that they can disobey illegal orders.

• The White House has denied that President Donald Trump has ever issued illegal orders.

• Some experts have said that the Pentagon’s deadly campaign against alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean is unlawful.