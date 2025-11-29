Northwestern to Pay $75M to Settle Discrimination Complaints, Restore Research Funding

Northwestern will pay $75 million to settle federal discrimination complaints and regain access to about $790 million in frozen research funding.

The government will close its investigations, and the university will comply with federal antidiscrimination laws.

Northwestern will also end its Deering Meadow Agreement with pro-Palestinian protesters and launch a survey on campus antisemitism.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon called the deal “a huge win,” and Northwestern expects funding to be restored within 30 days.