Protesters Rally Outside Herzog’s Residence Against Netanyahu Pardon

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside President Isaac Herzog’s residence in Tel Aviv on Sunday, calling on him to reject Prime Minister Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon.

The rally was organized under the slogan “Pardon = Banana Republic.” Participants stood behind a large display of bananas stacked on the ground, topped with a sign reading “pardon,” meant to symbolize what they claim would be a severe blow to democratic norms if the request were approved.

Videos for YWN via Tuvia Yaglenik