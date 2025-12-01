Costco Sues Trump Administration Seeking Refund of Disputed Tariffs

Costco sues Trump admin seeking tariff refunds before Supreme Court rules if they’re illegal

• Costco filed a lawsuit asking for a full refund of tariffs the warehouse club giant has paid since President Donald Trump imposed “reciprocal” and “fentanyl” tariffs earlier this year.

• Costco’s suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade notes that it might not be able to get the refunds later, even if the Supreme Court upholds lower court rulings that the tariffs are illegal.

• Trump invoked the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose those often high tariffs on imports from most of the world’s nations.