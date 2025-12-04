Report: Iran Tried Using Thai Hostages to Pressure Israel

According to a report by i24NEWS today Iran Tried to Use Thai Hostages to Pressure Israel

• Hamas and other terror groups kidnapped 31 Thai citizens on October 7.

• Thailand turned to Iran to help secure their release.

• Iran agreed, but demanded Thailand order all 30,000 Thai workers in Israel to return home.

• The goal – a mass exit of Thai farm workers that would severely hurt Israel’s economy.

• The attempt failed only a few thousand left, most returned by May 2024, and their numbers have since grown.