Grand Jury Again Declines to Indict NY AG Letitia James in Mortgage-Fraud Case

BREAKING: A grand jury has declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James after prosecutors brought the mortgage-fraud case to them a second time, just 10 days after a judge threw out the initial charges.

• A source warned there should be no premature celebration, as DOJ could still seek a third attempt.

• The quick re-presentation shows the intensity of DOJ’s effort to prosecute James, a frequent Trump target.

• The first case was tossed after a judge ruled that Trump-picked prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed, voiding her actions.

