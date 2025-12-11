U.S. to Appoint Two-Star General to Lead Gaza Stabilization Force

The Trump administration plans to appoint a U.S. two-star general to lead the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, overseeing security and reconstruction.

• A UN Security Council resolution has authorized both the ISF and a transitional governing body called the Gaza “Board of Peace.”

• President Trump is expected to chair the Board of Peace once its members are named.

• U.S. officials stress that no American troops will enter Gaza.

• Some countries that had considered sending troops are now hesitant due to uncertainty over Hamas disarming and unclear rules of engagement.