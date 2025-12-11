Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

U.S. to Appoint Two-Star General to Lead Gaza Stabilization Force

The Trump administration plans to appoint a U.S. two-star general to lead the International Stabilization Force (ISF) in Gaza, overseeing security and reconstruction.

• A UN Security Council resolution has authorized both the ISF and a transitional governing body called the Gaza “Board of Peace.”

• President Trump is expected to chair the Board of Peace once its members are named.

• U.S. officials stress that no American troops will enter Gaza.

• Some countries that had considered sending troops are now hesitant due to uncertainty over Hamas disarming and unclear rules of engagement.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

MOVING VIDEOS: Freed Hostage Enters Bris Of Avraham Avinu

Disturbing Details About Algerian’s Attempt To Poison Jewish Family In Paris

2 Senior Shin Bet Agents Cite AG In Evading Probe Into Oct. 7 Massacre

WATCH: NYC Mayoral-Elect Mamdani Attends Satmar “Aronim” and “Zali” Chof Alef Kislev Events in Williamsburg

Massive Anti-IDF Draft Demonstration To Be Held In London On Thursday

U.S. To Unveil Gaza “Board of Peace” By Month’s End As Trump, Netanyahu Prepare Mar-A-Lago Summit

Rabbanim Make Secret Visit to Ancient Aleppo Shuls, Raising Questions About Expanding Israeli Footprint in Syria

WATCH: Rabbi Efrem Goldberg Praises UAE Leader Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi Following Meeting

DRAMATIC FOOTAGE U.S. Forces Seize Venezuelan Tanker in Raid as Pressure Campaign on Maduro Intensifies

Tragedy Near Sderot: Missing Teen Found Dead Near Overturned ATV