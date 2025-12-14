Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

HY’D: Reuven Morrison Named One of The Victims of Sydney Chanukah Terror Attack

HY’D: Reuven Morrison has been identified as one of the victims murdered in the brutal terror attack at a Chanukah event in Sydney, Australia.

Originally from the former USSR, Morrison discovered his Jewish identity in Sydney, where he later developed a deep and lasting connection to the Jewish community. He was a longtime resident of Melbourne, where he and his wife relocated in order to provide their daughter, Shaina, with the highest quality education.

Despite living in Melbourne, Morrison remained closely tied to Sydney, where he continued his business activities. He was known as a successful businessman whose primary goal was not personal wealth, but giving back. Much of his earnings were donated to charitable causes close to his heart, most notably Chabad of Bondi, which organized the Chanukah event where the attack took place.

Members of the Jewish community described Morrison as a warm, generous individual whose life was defined by quiet philanthropy, commitment to Jewish life, and unwavering support for communal institutions.

 

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HY’D: Second Chabad Shliach Murdered In Sydney Terror Attack Identified As Rabbi Yaakov HaLevi Levitin HY”D

🚨 CHANUKAH TERROR: SHOOTING ATTACK IN AUSTRALIA KILLS AT LEAST 16, INCLUDING TWO CHABAD SHLUCHIM

HY’D: Reuven Morrison Identified As Victim Of Sydney Chanukah Massacre

TRAGEDY: United Hatzalah Volunteer Chaimi Erlanger Killed In Tragic Traffic Accident

Jewish Activist In Sydney: “I Saw Children Falling, Scenes I Haven’t Seen Since Oct. 7”

TRAGEDY: After Four Days of Searches, Body of Missing Teen from Bnei Brak Found in Yarkon Stream

Israeli President Herzog Condemns Sydney Chanukah Terror Attack, Pledges Solidarity With Australian Jews [VIDEO]

“History Will Not Forgive Weakness”: Netanyahu Shreds Australia’s Government After Deadly Attack [VIDEO]

HY”D: Holocaust Survivor Alex Kleytman Killed in Sydney Chanukah Massacre as He Tried to Protect His Wife

Israeli Security Officials: “Iran Likely Behind Massacre Of Jews In Australia”