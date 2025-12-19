Advertise
Toronto Police Arrest Three Men in Attempted Kidnappings Targeting Women, Jewish Community

🚨 Toronto Police have arrested three men in connection with a series of attempted kidnappings that authorities say targeted women and members of the Jewish community.

The suspects — Waleed Khan, 26; Osman Azizov, 18; and Fahad Sadaat, 19, all of Toronto — were taken into custody following two incidents earlier this year.

In May, police say three men, one armed with a handgun and another with a knife, attempted to force a woman into a vehicle in Toronto before fleeing when a passing driver intervened. In June, in nearby Mississauga, three men armed with a handgun, a rifle and a knife allegedly chased two women, again fleeing after a motorist interrupted the attack.

