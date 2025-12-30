WILD: Laredo High-Speed Chase Ends With Rio Grande Escape Attempt, Mother Arrested for Human Smuggling

WILD: A high-speed chase in Laredo on Dec. 19 ended with a dramatic river escape attempt. A Ford Explorer, carrying five illegal aliens, led Texas DPS Troopers on a pursuit before the driver and passenger, both U.S. citizens, abandoned the vehicle and tried to swim across the Rio Grande into Mexico.

Passenger Brenda Castro jumped into the river with her infant but returned to U.S. authorities after guidance from state and federal law enforcement. She was arrested, and her child was placed in law enforcement care.

The driver managed to escape into Mexico. Castro now faces felony charges for human smuggling and child endangerment.