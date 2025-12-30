Advertise
Israeli Police Arrest 24 in Major Tarabin Security Sweep

Major Israeli Police Sweep in Tarabin Nets 24 Arrests Amid Large-Scale Security Operation

Israeli police carried out a large-scale security operation in the village of Tarabin, resulting in the arrest of 24 suspects, authorities said.

The operation was ordered by the Minister of National Security and Police Commissioner and was led by the Border Police National Guard in coordination with the Southern District and national police units.

Forces conducted extensive foot and vehicle patrols, established checkpoints at village entrances and exits, and carried out searches of suspects and vehicles as part of efforts to maintain public safety and restore governance in the area.

