Beit Yossef Jewish Community of Crans-Montana and Valais Issue Statement After Devastating NYE Fire

🚨 Statement from the Beit Yossef Jewish Community of Crans-Montana and Valais following the New Years Eve devastating fire.

Reports say that at least 40 people were killed and over 100 were injured in the fire, many of them tourists who had come for celebrations at the Swiss Alpine resort.

According to Rabbi Yitzhak Levi Pevzner, the Chabad shliach in Crans-Montana, two Jews are missing. A special ZAKA delegation is on the way to the country to assist in search efforts. The injured Jews have been evacuated to nearby hospitals.

