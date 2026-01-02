Advertise
FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Grocery Store Attack in North Carolina, Arrests 18-Year-Old

BREAKING: The FBI says it has foiled an ISIS-inspired plot to attack a grocery store in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve. Christian Sturdivant, 18, of Mint Hill, was arrested and charged with attempting to provide material support to ISIS after allegedly planning a mass-casualty stabbing attack.

Prosecutors say a search of his home uncovered handwritten plans titled “New Years Attack 2026,” along with knives and tactical gear. He remains in federal custody and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

