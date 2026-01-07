Advertise
US to Receive 30–50M Barrels of Venezuelan Oil Under Trump Plan

“The President recently announced your role in executing the plan to turn over between 30-50 million barrels of sanctioned oil to the U.S. …”

Secretary Wright: “I’m working directly in cooperation with the Venezuelans… we’re going to market the crude coming out of Venezuela… We’ll enable the importing of parts, and equipment and services to prevent the industry from collapsing, stabilize the production… and of course, in the long run, create the conditions that the major American companies [will go in].”

