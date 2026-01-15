Senate Passes $174B Spending Package, Sends Bills to Trump’s Desk

The Senate passed a $174B three-bill spending package after Democrats used delay tactics, sending the funding bills to President Trump’s desk.

* The package funds Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water, and Interior and Environment agencies.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune said another package covering four remaining bills is being prepared and could move in the coming weeks.

* DHS funding remains the most significant obstacle; lawmakers say they may need a short-term CR to meet the Jan. 30 deadline and avoid another government shutdown.