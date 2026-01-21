Sec. Lutnick: Trump Aims to End U.S. Dependence on Chinese Antibiotics

Sec. Howard Lutnick: “Our antibiotics are made in China. I mean, come on! We can’t have an adversary… that we have to rely upon. It just doesn’t make sense… so when Trump is out talking about pharmaceuticals, he’s talking about protecting us.”
Sec. Howard Lutnick: “Our antibiotics are made in China. I mean, come on! We can’t have an adversary… that we have to rely upon. It just doesn’t make sense… so when Trump is out talking about pharmaceuticals, he’s talking about protecting us.”
Popular Posts