NY Judge Orders Redrawing of Rep. Malliotakis’ Congressional District

A New York judge threw out the boundaries of the only congressional seat in New York City represented by a Republican, ordering the state to redraw the district.

* The judge ruled the current district boundaries unconstitutionally diluted the votes of Black and Hispanic residents.

* The decision affects the district held by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, covering southern Brooklyn and Staten Island.

* Republicans are expected to appeal; Malliotakis called it a “frivolous attempt” by Democrats and said she’s confident Republicans will prevail.

