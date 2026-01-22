Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Role in Postwar Security, Criticizes Europe’s Russian Energy Dependence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his nation needs US involvement in any postwar security guarantees as he criticized Europe’s lack of action and for continuing to rely on Russian energy supplies. “That oil helps destabilize Europe”.
