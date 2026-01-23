NYC Mayor Rules Out Snow Day, Says Monday Will Be In-Person or Remote Only

Mayor Mamdani is telling NYC kids to forget about a traditional snow day on Monday — no matter the forecast. Public school students can at best hope for remote classes early next week as the city braces for a monster storm that the mayor has said is expected to bring “3–16 inches of snow.”

“I know to the disappointment of any student that’s watching this right now, Monday is either going to be a remote learning day or it’s going to be an in-person school day,” Mamdani said on NY1 on Friday. “It’s not going to be a traditional snow day. That is a determination we’ve made.”

The city will confirm if students should show up for class in-person or from home by Sunday. “By 12 p.m. on Sunday, we’re going to let parents, students and teachers know which of the two it’s going to be…. The reason that we’re waiting until then is to see what is the extent of the snowfall we’re talking about, because you know as well as I do, the range is a pretty big range.”