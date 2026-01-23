IDF: No Change to Home Front Guidelines Despite Iran Tensions

IDF Spokesman Ahead of Shabbos: No Change to Home Front Guidelines Despite Tensions With Iran

“Towards Shabbos, I want to say to all citizens of Israel — the IDF is optimally prepared, both in defense and in offense. It is important to emphasize: there is no change to the Home Front Command guidelines. We will update you if there is any change,” Defrin said.

He urged the public to rely only on official sources and avoid spreading rumors.

“Continue to listen only to authorized sources and the IDF Spokesperson, and do not cooperate with rumors,” he added.