Zelensky Visits Babyn Yar to Commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the Babyn Yar ravine outside Kyiv to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the site where Nazis and their collaborators murdered more than 33,000 Jews in a two-day massacre.

He was joined by Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Budanov, and 30 ambassadors from Western countries.

Ukraine’s leading rabbis also attended, including Rabbi Meir Stambler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine, and Rabbi Moshe Azman of Kyiv’s Brodsky Synagogue.

