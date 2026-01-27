Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Virginia Court Blocks Democrats’ Bid to Redraw Congressional Map

A Virginia state court has blocked Democrats’ plans to redraw the state’s congressional map, ruling that lawmakers did not follow the proper legal procedure to approve the changes.

The judge said the proposed redistricting failed to meet required steps, preventing the last-minute redraw ahead of the election. Democrats are expected to appeal the decision, but the ruling is seen as a setback for efforts to reshape the map in a narrowly divided state.

The decision comes as Virginia Democrats had sought to revisit the maps approved in October, after lawmakers returned to Richmond in a special session earlier this year.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

HISTORIC OPPORTUNITY: U.S. Intelligence Believes Iran Regime Is At Its Weakest Point Since 1979 Revolution

WAR DRUMS: U.S. Launches Middle East Air Drills as Iran Showdown Looms

SHOCK: Are Jewish Patients Safe? Australian Hospital Changed Bondi Victim’s Name & Religion

Meta, TikTok And YouTube Face Historic Trial Over Whether They Deliberately Harm Children

Jews In Iran Detained By Regime Forces For Suspected Involvement In Protests; No Jews Murdered – REPORT

WHAT WILL BECOME OF THE MEMORIES? Holocaust Remembrance Day Marked On Anniversary of Auschwitz Liberation

THWARTED: ISIS-Linked Terror Attack On Israeli Embassy In Baku

COLD-BLOODED NAZI: Antisemitism In Poland: Enraged Airport Worker Attacks Chassidim

Ashkelon Court Partially Lifts Gag Order On “New Security Affair”

No Lessons Learned: Australia Revokes Visa Of Israeli Influencer 3 Hours Before His Flight