Russia’s Chief Rabbi Tells Putin Russia Has No Antisemitism, Credits Him for Religious Unity

Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar tells Putin: “We see a lot of antisemitism around the world,” but “we cannot feel anything of this kind in Russia.”

Rabbi Lazar says he is “very grateful” to Putin, praising Russia as a country where various religions live in peace.

Putin: “Every ethnic and religious group knows that working together is the foundation of Russia’s stability. They contribute in their own way to all our victories.”

Rabbi Lazar adds that Putin is “being too modest” about his role in creating a harmonious Russia.