🚨 HAPPENING NOW: Second Round Of U.S.-Iran Indirect Talks Underway In Oman

🚨 HAPPENING NOW: A second round of indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran is now underway in Oman, according to media reports, after the first round earlier today lasted approximately 90 minutes.

The talks are being mediated by Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi.

In both rounds, the Iranian delegation first met with the Omani foreign minister. The U.S. delegation only arrived at the Muscat location after the Iranian officials had already departed, underscoring the indirect nature of the discussions.

